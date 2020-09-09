daddy freeze

Daddy Freeze Replies Pastor Ibiyeomie After Preacher Threatened to Have Him Killed

Daddy Freeze has finally replied Pastor David Ibiyeomie, who threatened to have the media personality killed.

Freeze is famous for his criticisms of Nigerian preachers, especially Bishop David Oyedepo, but it came as a shock to many people when Ibiyeomie threatened to kill him if he insults his father, Bishop David Oyedepo again.

In his response posted on his YouTube.

See the snapshots of what Daddy Freeze said:

“Even if you have a gun to my head, I’ll still preach the truth. I was devastated by Pastor Ibiyeomie’s video because of the content. I didn’t insult Bishop Oyedepo. Correcting the scripture is not an insult.

Christ was criticized. Peter was criticized. Paul was criticized. Even the Pharisees were criticized. So there’s no way you’re going to preach a message from the scriptures that you’ll not get criticisms.

I find it very devastating that just to get to me, Pastor Ibieomie will drag the whole Somalia nation. I’m very proud to associate myself with Somalians because they’re a beautiful people. It is hate speech to undermine them with derogatory words, like there’s anything wrong with the Somalians.

Pastor Ibiyeomie, I don’t know if you realize that a threat to life is a criminal offence…. If anything happens to me, I hope you know who to hold responsible.

You went on again to undermine the noble profession of broadcasting. I’m a proud broadcaster for the last 25 years. I’ve dedicated my life to this beautiful, noble profession.”

He said a lot more. Watch his video below:

,

