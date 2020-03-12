Controversial On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, in a statement via his social media handle has announced that he would be leaving Cool FM after 20 years of working at the station.

Making the announcement on social media, the outspoken OAP hinted that a big announcement was on its way.

The 43-year-old made this known in a post he shared on Twitter Wednesday night.

He wrote: “Daddy Freeze leaves coolm after 20 years.”

Daddy Freeze leaves coolfm after 20 years!@CoolFMNigeria pic.twitter.com/D3JIFiEg1t — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) March 11, 2020

Given his penchant for quoting the scriptures while taking on the Christian folk in his #FreeTheSheeple Movement, it won’t come as a surprise if he decides to venture into full-time gospel ministry.

Fingers crossed…