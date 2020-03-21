Daddy Freeze Dismisses ‘Deliverance Houses’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Daddy Freeze wants you all to know that the greatest miracle ever conceived on earth is science.

The OAP took to his Instagram to diss Nigerians who are obsessed with ‘deliverance healing houses’, noting that religion has now taken a back seat during this time of coronavirus pandemic.

“All the deliverance healing houses are closed, while the real healing houses–the hospitals, are open! It is now clear that medical science is the greatest ‘healing’ miracle,” he wrote.

And he said a lot more.

See his post below: