Dabota Lawson Surgery-Shames Women Who Alter Their Bodies, Brags About Hers

Dabota Lawson, who is rumoured to have altered her body, has taken to her Instagram to mock other women who she also go under the knife.

According to the former beauty queen, plastic surgery is not for everyone. “Stay in the body you are comfortable with, [Brazialian Butt Lift] is not for everyone,” she wrote, adding, “Some of you are looking and acting like your head is screwed to another person’s body. No confidence and no character. Stallionship is not for everyone. Go to the gym.”

This earned her a backlash on social media, with many fans reminding her of her own butt lift, that she also looks ‘deformed’, to which Lawson replied with a: “I am almost 6ft tall. There is nothing this body can’t carry.”

