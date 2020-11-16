Dabota Lawson Shares Heartbreak on Discovering a Friend Cloned Her New Product

Dabota Lawson has shared the heartbreaking experience on discovering someone she considers an ally has been short-changing her.

The former beauty queen and mother of one revealed that the past weekend was tough on making the discovery especially given that she supports and helps with the unnamed person’s business.

Dabota Lawson noted that in order to cut from her profit as well as ride the wave of her creativity and sweat, this friend re-packaged her latest baby; a makeup pallette she calls ‘The Grail’ and has been selling it as an original product.

Thankfully, Ms Lawson has made a recovery from the experience, revealing that she has risen above but with the realisation that there are no friends in business.

