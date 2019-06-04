Dabota Lawson Shares First Video of Her New Home

Dabota Lawson is thankful.

The former beauty queen has taken to her Instagram to share the first images of her new home, which reportedly is 60% done.

“Proud of me. Super thankful for God’s grace and blessings,” she wrote, adding, “Most importantly I’m super excited for the grace to have been able to build my own home for me and my princess.”

She also notified fans that the palatial house is only, “60 percent done furnishing.”

And folks are super glad for her.

See the video below: