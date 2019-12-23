Dabota Lawson Shades Angela Okorie and Jaruma in Tacha Appreciation Post

Dabota Lawson has spoken up for Tacha Akide on the reality TV star’s birthday.

Tacha star turns 24 today and in her appreciation post, Lawson recalled how she found out about the reality TV star, why she chose to support her before and after her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija show, and added that she did not demand any sort of special appreciation from Tacha afterward.

Recall that Angela Okorie and Jaruma famously trolled Tacha because she did not specially appreciate them, despite the fact that Tacha did a public post thanking everyone who stood by her.

Which is why many people are happy with Dabota Lawson’s post. She wrote:

“She came visiting both my home and office… without me asking or paying a dime,” she said, adding that Tacha promotes and supports her business on IG. “There has never been a time I call her to advise her or check up on her that she ignores or doesn’t listen.”

Lawson continued, “This has been my personal experience with @symply_tacha , she has honored me as a big sister and for that reason I celebrate her today . Happy birthday to you darling , God bless you.”

See the heartwarming post below: