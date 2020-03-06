Dabota Lawson Looks Back: They Mocked Me for Leaving a Billionaire

Dabota Lawson is thankful.

The businesswoman has taken to her Instagram to share details of her journey: how she launched her business, leaving her ex-husband Sunny Aku, how people had mocked her because they felt she had nothing to show after a marriage to a billionaire.

Well, Lawson is thriving, and she is deservedly rubbing her successes in the face of her detractors.

She wrote:

#tbt 5 years ago this was all I had as a business . This little spot under/near the stair case of a mall that so many people used to mock me because to them i just left a billionaire and had nothing to show for it 😂😂 How time flies. Such a humbling period in my life. A real down time . I don’t need to go into details of where I am today so I don’t get carried away and maybe seem boastful ( you already know 😝) . A reminder that no matter how tough it gets , it can get better . Cheers to getting better and doing better. Lots of love to those who have constantly stood by me . God bless you . #5yearsstrong#halfadecadeofbusiness

See the post below:

