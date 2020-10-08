Dabota Lawson Celebrates Daughter’s 4th Birthday

Dabota Lawson is grateful for her life and the blessing of her daughter, Reginah.

The proud mama took to her Instagram to celebrate her precious gift on the occasion of her 4th birthday on Thursday, October 7, 2020.

Sharing adorable pictures of a mummy and me photo shoot, the makeup mogul wrote;

“Proverbs 10:22 The blessing of the Lord makes one rich, And He adds no sorrow with it 4years ago on this day, my life changed. Everything has gone form good to great since my little girl came into the world. Indeed the blessing of God makes one rich and adds no sorrow.

“Indeed nothing and no one compares, my jewel of inestimable value. I’m truly God blessed by God. Happy birthday to my wonderful little girl Queen Reginah”.

