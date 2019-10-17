Dabota Lawson Calls Out LIB on Instagram: “They Ridiculed Me and My Child’

Dabota Lawson wants Linda Ikeji’s Blog (LIB) to stop writing about her and her daughter.

The drama started yesterday after the former beauty queen shared new photos of her daughter Reignah who has just turned 3. While many people had kind things to say, LIB speculated about the toddler’s paternity, pairing her photo with that her Dabota’s ex-husband, Prince Sunny Aku.

This prompted a passionate response from Dabota, who has not written a detailed post, citing how the blog has haunted her and her daughter. She wrote:

This is my baby from when she was a few days old to recent date. You have to be careful not to be consumed and believe everything you see on the internet. I Learnt that the hard way and I continue to struggle with trying to protect who and what I love. I am sick and tired of the LINDA IKEJI BLOG PLATFORM. I would like to openly request that they no longer post anything that concerns me. I’ve never experienced a hate train as fast as that of the LINDA IKEJI platform. I genuinely feel attacked. I’m surprised at whoever is assigned or dedicated to making sure that everything about me leads to a negative conversation or puts me in a bad light. I didn’t want to address this a while ago because in such a short space of time I saw Miss Linda herself go through series of embarrassing situation which she created over her false engagement, celibacy issues and struggles, her pregnancy and child’s paternity brouhaha. I went from being so angry at her to feeling sorry for her. Actually let me not lie It’s indeed a wonderful feeling to see a woman even if for a day go through what they put you through. The Linda Ikeji platform time and time again ridiculed me and my child. Giving my child different fathers on baseless assumptions, not allowing me the choice to keep my private life private. Screen munching a video and distorting the photo of my child on her first birthday and making all kinds of claims to ruin my effort of making a memorable occasion for my innocent little girl , her platform allowing people call my child all kinds of hurtful names. So what if she was blessing of my past relationships, whose business is it anyway? True love and respect come with compromise. Not everyone wants to appear on blogs and be talk of town. Some people detest and run away from it . Apart from me, there’s no member of my immediate family that is interested in being on the news. They don’t want it and I don’t put them out there. Same thing you should have understood about your child’s father. He never wanted to be seen or heard. Everybody’s pregnancy is different, And mine came with a lot of stress, from trying not to have a miscarriage.

And she said a lot more in her comment section.

