Dangote, Elumelu up for National Award

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Group and United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group Chairman Mr Tony Elumelu will on Thursday receive the National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja.

Others are Honeywell Group Chairman Oba Otudeko, Lagos State University (LASU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Olarenwaju Fagbohun (SAN), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

Nigerian Customs Service Comptroller- General Hameed Alli and Sam Omatseye, The Nation editorial board chairman will also receive the award.

The awards will be conferred on them by President Muhammadu Buhari during the 18th edition of the National Productivity Day at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said three individuals were nominated in a special category.

Ngige said: “The Federal Government through the National Policy on Productivity declared that a day shall be observed as National Productivity Day throughout the country every year.

“The National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee, an independent committee made up of eminent Nigerians from diverse backgrounds had, after a thorough screening exercise, recommended 25 individuals and seven organisations drawn from all sectors of the economy for conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award at this year’s National Productivity Day.”

Ngige added that the government was conscious of the critical place of productivity in the realisation of the Next Level Agenda.

National Productivity Centre Director-General Kassim Ako said the award was part of the strategy to encourage improved service delivery in the country.