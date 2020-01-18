DaBaby Seen Assaulting Hotel Employee Who Asked For A Picture

This is the latest in a string of incidents between DaBaby and his fans. Last year, he attacked a fan outside a concert in Massachusetts after the fan asked for a photo. DaBaby also got into an altercation with a fellow rapper at a Louis Vuitton store in North Carolina.

Apparently the employee was attempting to film DaBaby outside of the hotel while he was holding his kid, and after repeatedly asking him to refrain, DaBaby says the employee refused and kept filming anyway. DaBaby says he asked the dude to delete the video, and it doesn’t sound like he listened at first.

The rapper then came on Instagram to speak for himself.

