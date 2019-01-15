Bellanaija is reporting that DAAR Communications is set to host the third edition of DAAR Awards. And this year’s event will be held on Saturday, January 19, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Speaking on the importance of rewarding excellence and the importance of meritocracy as a key driver of economic growth, Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jr. said this about the awards:

“It is one of the key roles of the media to maintain an upwardly progressive society, to create sustainability by applauding the architects of growth at all levels.”

And some of the nominees for this year’s awards include, “2Baba who battles Wizkid, Davido for the 2018 trailblazer; BurnaBoy for the impact in Music of the year award. Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi punch above their weight category for the title of sports personality of the year against the beloved Anthony Joshua, and Nigeria’s first ever bobsled team.”

