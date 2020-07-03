D’ banj Celebrates Wife on Wedding Anniversary Amidst Investigation Over Alleged Rape

D’banj isn’t letting all of the events unfurling around him stop him from celebrating the number one woman in his life.

The entertainer who in recent weeks has been maintaining a low profile on social media following allegations of rape, kidnapping and intimidation by Seyitan Babatayo, took to Instagram on the occasion of his fourth wedding anniversary to reiterate his commitment to, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, who “means everything” to him.

The koko master captioned a picture of the couple with the sweet note;

“To my beautiful wife , Heartbeat, love of my life and Partner ❤️❤️❤️❤️……..Happy marriage Anniversary to us. You mean Everything to me🙏🙏🙏🙏”

