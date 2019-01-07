Cyntoia Brown Granted Clemency After Serving 15 Years in Prison!

Cyntoia Denise Brown has been granted clemency, CNN is reporting.

Recall that the woman was sentenced to life for killing a man who bought her for sex when she was only 16 years old. She has since taken steps to correct her steps, become a better person, which was the reason why many people called on the Tennessee governor, Bill Haslam, to grant her full clemency.

Now, CNN reports that the governor’s office said Monday that Brown will be released to parole supervision on August 7 after serving 15 years in prison.

“This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case,” Haslam said in a statement. “Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope.”

Some of the A-list celebrities who spoke up for Brown include Comedian Amy Schumer, reality star Kim Kardashian West and actress Ashley Judd.