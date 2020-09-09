Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Claps Back at Trolls Who Criticised Her for Appreciating Her Husband

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu got many people talking when she complimented her husband, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on social media.

A fan had shared a cute photo of the show shot with a caption which said that Ebuka always looked good in anything. To which Cynthia replied, “He also looks amazing when he isn’t wearing anything.”

He also looks amazing when he isn’t wearing anything. 😁 — Cynthia obi -uchendu (@justcynthia_o) September 8, 2020

While many people found this heartwarming, some others thought Cynthia was “losing it”, and she dragged them for filth.

“Someone said ‘Ebuka’s wife is losing it’ because I complimented my own husband. Lol . People are miserable sha,” she replied, and in another tweet, she added, “I was beginning to wonder if I stole their husband.”

See her hilarious comebacks below:

Someone said ‘Ebuka’s wife is losing it’ because I complimented my own husband. Lol .

People are miserable sha . — Cynthia obi -uchendu (@justcynthia_o) September 9, 2020

I was beginning to wonder if I stole their husband. — Cynthia obi -uchendu (@justcynthia_o) September 9, 2020

