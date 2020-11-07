Cynthia Nwadiora Shoots Her Shot on Instagram

There’s never a bad time to shoot your shot and Cynthia Nwadiora is giving life to that truth.

The social media Influencer who celebrated her 28th birthday of Friday, November 6, 2108, took to her Instagtam story to shoot her shot at a man she had met while out.

Cynthia Nwadiora fondly called Ceec said the man who according to her is bearded and was dressed in a black Senator clothing, had been checking her out but she had ignored him.

Shooting the video from her car, the Ceegar CEO apologised for the slight on her part, noting that she hadn’t seen him well and went ahead to say she was waiting for him downstairs as she couldn’t afford to let her blessing pass her by.

Check out the video of her PSA below.

