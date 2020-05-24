Cynthia Morgan’s Ex-Manager Speaks: “Your Nasty Attitude Was Your Downfall”

Joy Tongo, who previously managed Cynthia Morgan, has called out the former singer after she claimed that her record label ruined her career.

In case you missed the drama: Morgan went on an Instagram Live chat, during which she fell out with her record label (owned by Jude Okoye) and lost her royalties. She added that she doesn’t have access to her VeVo account anymore; she suffered so much losses and has been battling depression ever since.

Her revelation moved folks, with many launching a campaign to bring her back to the spotlight.

Peter Okoye, who himself is embroiled in a bitter feud with his brother Jude Okoye, also tweeted his support for Morgan and also revealed that he knew how bad things would go for her.

But Joy Tongo has shared a different side of the story: according to the former manager, Morgan’s career went down the drain because of her ‘nasty’ attitude.

“As Cynthia Morgan’s former manager from 2011-2016 who have never spoken out, I can boldly say No one killed your career. Your pride and your nasty attitude was your downfall,” said Tongo. “You used your own hands and mouth to kill your once budding career.”

She added: “Cynthia Morgan this is 2020, we haven’t forgotten all your dirt ! Internet does not lie , emails does not lie and much more . I am coming for you ! All the dirt you did to I and Jude and others you must pay this time around . Is over 4 years and you are still talking trash!”

Tongo went further to demand retraction from Morgan, or she would be forced to expose everything Morgan had done.

See her since deleted Instagram posts and her tweets:

Cynthia Morgan you are advised to let people know the truth , else we would tell them the truth PS: Your former management — Joy Tongo (@joytongo) May 24, 2020

Cynthia Morgan this is 2020, we haven’t forgotten all your dirt ! Internet does not lie , emails does not lie and much more . I am coming for you ! All the dirt you did to I and Jude and others you must pay this time around . Is over 4 years and you are still talking trash! — Joy Tongo (@joytongo) May 24, 2020

From someone I don’t know. Even Cynthia Morgan’s Producer “ Tony Ross” to all her hit songs can testify. pic.twitter.com/9GJXepbJw1 — Joy Tongo (@joytongo) May 24, 2020

People will do anything for clout! SMH ! — Joy Tongo (@joytongo) May 24, 2020

I am in a much better place , so this time , don’t dare me . I am ready for you. Very very ready 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Joy Tongo (@joytongo) May 24, 2020

