Cynthia Morgan Wants Jude Okoye to Run Her a Check Following Their Social Media Scuffle

Cynthia is demanding payment and payment in full from her former boss and record label owner, Jude Okoye.

The embattled singer who had previously called out the Northside Entertainment label executive earlier in the year, took to Instagram Live to demand he pay her what is owed.

In the video with an unidentified male, Cynthia Morgan can be heard saying Jude should pay her money especially after he went on the internet to say she owes him despite her not owing him anything.

The person she was having the heated discussion with stated that it would be impossible for Jude Okoye to pay her if she goes on Instagram Live but it was obvious that Morgan was beyond pissed and past caring.

The ‘German Juice’ crooner was heard saying;

“Jude Okoye should give me my money, you went live on the internet and told everyone that I owe you money and I don’t owe you money”.

We hope there’s an amicable end to the back and forth between the duo.

See video below.



