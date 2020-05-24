Cynthia Morgan Tells Why She Left the Music Industry in Heartbreaking Chat

Cynthia Morgan sat down for a revealing chat on Instagram during which she opened up about why she disappeared from the spotlight.

According to the singer, she fell out with her record label and lost her royalties, doesn’t have access to her VeVo account anymore, and so much more losses.

She was defeated by all she went through, and added that she has been battling depression because of the weight of it all. But the incredibly talented singer wants to bounce back to the scene and fans are working hard to bring her the success she so deserves.

In case you missed her live, see the summary of all she talked about:

And here’s what Nigerians are saying about her:

Cynthia Morgan is going to pull a remontada on us.

She was asked if offered an apartment and mobility here in Lagos, would she move in immediately and she said yes.She's got some songs ready and always ready to record from scratch again.A GoFundMe account has been set up for her — ZEUS (@itzbasito) May 23, 2020

Na my Cynthia Morgan be this? My edo sis☹️☹️ sad mehn…Jude na Wicked person oooo pic.twitter.com/kJj6uyqeQJ — 🌚Ghø$tT🌚 (@ShadowWwLawWw) May 23, 2020

Cynthia Morgan had issues with her Record Label (Owned by PSquare brother – Jude Okoye), She lost all royalty, She lost her stage name which is her real name, Her Instagram account, she doesn’t even have access to her VEVO account anymore. She’s now a shadow of herself. pic.twitter.com/5h7zocSUDX — Samuel Naijablogger (@Naijablogger) May 23, 2020

I’ll be running 4 months free publicity for Cynthia Morgan if she decides to resume making music, Cynthia Morgan will bounce back on her feet to disturb the Nigerian music industry once again Pin this tweet !! — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) May 23, 2020

