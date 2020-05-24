Cynthia Morgan Tells Why She Left the Music Industry in Heartbreaking Chat

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Cynthia Morgan Tells Why She Left the Music Industry in Heartbreaking Chat

Cynthia Morgan sat down for a revealing chat on Instagram during which she opened up about why she disappeared from the spotlight.

According to the singer, she fell out with her record label and lost her royalties, doesn’t have access to her VeVo account anymore, and so much more losses.

She was defeated by all she went through, and added that she has been battling depression because of the weight of it all. But the incredibly talented singer wants to bounce back to the scene and fans are working hard to bring her the success she so deserves.

In case you missed her live, see the summary of all she talked about:

And here’s what Nigerians are saying about her:

Related Posts

Read Hilarious Attempt of John Boyega’s Dad to Get Him Married Off

May 24, 2020

Kerry Washington Celebrates Dad on His 80th Birthday: “He’s the Greatest!”

May 24, 2020

Kraks TV Boss, Femi Bakre and IG Comedienne Wife, Mory Coco, Welcome Daughter

May 24, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *