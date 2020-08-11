Cynthia Morgan Talks Living Your Truth Without Remorse

Singer Morgan believes in living and speaking your truth without remorse.

The embattled singer who had a long drawn out social media brouhaha with her former record label boss, Jude Okoye of Northside Entertainment, after she accused him of sabotaging her career and taking over her social media accounts, took to Instagram live to speak her truth.

In the short clips, Cynthia Morgan who has zero posts on her Instagram page came through with the PSA stating that,

“So ermm…I have this to say, I think it’s really amazing when you ermm.. get to a point where you can say how you feel and no remorse and not be remorseful for how you feel and what not. But then it’s very important that you are… So ermm..that’s it”, she said in the videos.

