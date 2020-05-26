Cynthia Morgan: Sterling Bank to the rescue

As the best of humanity comes to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian commercial bank, Sterling Bank, has made a commendable gesture of coming to the aid of struggling artiste Cynthia Morgan.

This comes bare days after the sultry songstress commanded the headlines over her saga with Jude Okoye.

As the controversy rages over her situation, Sterling Bank made declared its willingness to work with her on their One Bank campaign.

Taking to Twitter late Monday, the bank wrote:

“Hey Cynthia Morgan, we have followed your story and believe there is a bright future ahead of you. We would like to work with you on our ONE BANK campaign. Please get in touch by DM.” the bank wrote.

Over the weekend, the once-popular Cynthia Morgan disclosed how she lost everything to Jude Okoye, the older brother to the now estranged Psquare duo.

Hours after her plight was made known, top Afro-pop star Davido gave her a lifeline by promising her a free comeback song.

And now the bank has joined in the campaign to pick her back up.

Wish her well.

