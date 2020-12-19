Cynthia Morgan Reveals Davido Ignored Her Calls After Requesting She Call Him

In a new Interview, Cynthia Morgan has revealed that Davido is yet to pick her call after tweeting at her to call him.

While sitting with HipTV, the ‘German Juice’ crooner noted that she reached out to Davido severally via Whataspp, DM and other social media platforms but he ignored her calls and hasn’t reached back to her.

Recall that Cynthia Morgan has an epic showdown with her former management team, Jude Okoye of Northside Entertainment, calling him out on social media for allegedly stifling her career and blocking her access to her social media pages.

She also alleged that her former boss owed her money running into millions. It was during this episode that Davido has reached out to her, requesting that she call him but new information shows that there was no follow through from Davido’s end.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

