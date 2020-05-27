Cynthia Morgan Recants Earlier Claims Says Her Issue is with Joy Tongo Not Jude Okoye

Cynthia Morgan has recanted some of her earlier claims after her contract with Jude Okoye’s Northside Entertainment was released.

The dancehall singer held another interview session with Cassandra after #SoCynthiaMorganLied started trending on the streets of Twitter.

In the new Instalive session, Morgan claims she never said Jude Okoye took away her Instagram account but insisted that he had control over her VEVO account.

Morgan went further to say her former label boss didn’t do a good job if he claims she owes him money because she was a really big brand during her time with Northside Entertainment.

She also claimed her issues were not with Jude Okoye but her erstwhile manager, Joy Tongo.

Joy Tongo has reacted to this new development on her Instagram page.

She stated that she declined interviews trying to protect the embattled singer’s mental health.

“Cynthia Morgan, I cancelled interviews because I was trying to protect your mental health.

“Obviously you are stable since you can still run your mouth, she wrote.

It is obvious to everyone that you not only lied, but you used your own hands and mouth to kill your career. Own up to it – Period!!”

