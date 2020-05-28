Cynthia Morgan Rebrands as The Madrina, Reintroduces Herself in Open Letter

Cynthia Morgan will now be known as The Madrina.

The dancehall singer who has been in the news all week, reintroduced herself by the new moniker in an open letter.

Morgan expressed profound gratitude to all her supporters who have shown love and been clamouring for her return to the music scene since drama broke last week.

Apologising for past mistakes, she also especially thanked her former manager Joy Tongo and former label boss, Jude Okoye for helping grow the Cynthia Morgan brand.

Read the letter below.

It looks like the week long drama between Cynthia Morgan and her former bosses is finally coming to an end.

