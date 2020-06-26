Cynthia Morgan Lampoons Paul Okoye After Cussing Jude Okoye

Cynthia Morgan has lampooned Paul Okoye a few short hours after cussing out his elder brother, Jude Okoye on instagram.

The embattled singer who posted that Jude Okoye would suffer for his evil ways, referred to Paul Okoye as an idiot and requested God punish him for saying her failure is the reason she blames Jude Okoye.

In the new post, Cynthia Morgan who now goes by @royalmadrina wrote,

“And for this idiot @iamkingrudy saying it’s the people that failed that’s blaming @judeengees,  May God punish you”.

Cynthia Morgan is sure on the war path with Jude and Paul Okoye.

