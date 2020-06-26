Cynthia Morgan Cusses Out Jude Okoye Says He Will Suffer

Looks like reconciliation is still a long road ahead for embattled singer, Cynthia Morgan and her former boss, Jude Okoye.

In a fresh wave of events, Morgan took to Instagram to cuss out the Northside Entertainment Inc. boss, weeks after their social media brouhaha.

In the new post shared by the ‘German Juice’ crooner, she wrote that Jude Okoye would suffer for his evil ways.

Morgan who accused Okoye of sabotaging her music career had consequently apologised via a press release in a bid to bury the hatchet and move on.

However, her new Instagram post makes it seem like that’s not the case and it is unclear as to what brought about the new wave of animosity.

