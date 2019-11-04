Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Harriet’ Scores $12M Opening at the US Box Office

Harriet did well at its opening at the US Box Office, THR is reporting.

According to the outlet, the film which stars Nigeria’s Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman grossed $12 million from 2,059 theaters, landing no. 4, just behind the $12.2 million grossed by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in the sequel’s third weekend.

The report continued:

“Audiences have been unanimous for their love of this film, which is clear from its A+ CinemaScore and 98 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes,” says Focus distribution president Lisa Bunnell. “With the story of one woman’s strength that literally changed the world we all live in today, it is the feel-great movie people are looking for — becoming an event for friends and families going to see together.” Adds Harriet producer Debra Martin Chase: “This is not a slave movie. This is a movie that says we cannot control the circumstances into which we are born, but we can control what we do once we get here.” African-Americans made up 49 percent of tickets buyers, followed by Caucasians (36 percent), Hispanics (8 percent) and Asian/other (7 percent), according to PostTrak. Nearly 60 percent of the audience was 35 and older, including almost 40 percent over 45.