Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Harriet’ Rakes in Over $40 Million in the U.S

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Harriet’ Rakes in Over $40 Million in the U.S

Cynthia Erivo continues to shine so bright abroad.

Nigerian actress starred in the biopic, Harriet, helmed by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, and THR reports now that the biopic has crossed $40 million in ticket sales at the domestic box office.

The report says:

Harriet has become one of the most successful biographical dramas in the history of Focus Features at the domestic box office behind Joe Wright’s 2017 Winston Churchill picThe Darkest Hour ($56.4 million) and last year’s Spike Lee-directedBlacKkKlansman ($48.7 million), not adjusted for inflation. Focus is also home of The Theory of Everything ($35.7 million) and Milk ($31.8 million).

“There’s never been a movie about Harriet Tubman before. People were longing to see her story and feel inspired,” says Lisa Bunnell, distribution chief of Focus.

Harriet — earning stellar reviews and a coveted A+ CinemaScore from audiences — has almost matched the $43 million earned domestically by Fox Searchlight and Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave following its release in 2013, not adjusted for inflation. (McQueen’s film was rated R, while Harriet carries a friendlier PG-13 rating, making it more accessible to school groups.)

See the rest of the report here.

Related Posts

Robert De Niro Says ‘The Irishman’ is About “Loyalty, Betrayal, Love.”

December 8, 2019

Watch: The Trailer for the Bloody Season 2 of ‘The Boys’ is Here!

December 7, 2019

‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Says a Fan Wanted to Fight Over His Character

December 7, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *