Cynthia Erivo to Star in Musical Drama ‘Talent Show’

Congratulations to Cynthia Erivo!

The Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner has been brought aboard Talent Show, a musical drama set up at Universal, THR is reporting.

Per the outlet, Gandja Monteiro will direct the project, which is based on an idea by Duane Adler, the Save the Last Dance writer, who originated the Step Up franchise. And Talent follows the story of a failed songwriter, to be played by Erivo, who returns home to Chicago to lead a group of at-risk youth in their annual talent show.

The script for this drama was written by Lena Waithe; Aimee Lagos and Adler had penned previous drafts.

All of this comes months after Erivo was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Harriet.

