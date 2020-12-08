Cynthia Erivo to Produce a Film About a Yoruba Princess Who was “Gifted” to Queen Victoria

Cynthia Erivo is set to produce and star in a film that explores the story of a Yoruba princess who was reportedly gifted the Queen Victoria.

According to Deadline, the film is based on the life of Sarah Forbes Bonetta, the 19th-century Egbado princess, born Omobo Aina, an orphan who was enslaved by a West African king and later gifted to Queen Victoria in 1850 and taken to England.

Sarah was smacked in the middle of British aristocracy but wasn’t spared brutal public scrutiny and personal suffering.

Cynthia, along with the filmmakers intend for the biopic to be a “celebration of Bonetta as a strategic, determined heroine who found a way to embrace her Black-ness, her African-ness and to ultimately find love, forging a path for herself that honoured both her heritage and her upbringing.”

Talking about the film Cynthia said,

I am excited to embark on this journey. It has taken a long time to get to a point where we can even begin to realize this dream. As a Nigerian British woman, to get the opportunity to tell the story of another Nigerian British woman who until now has been erased from the history books, is an honor. Miss Sarah Forbes Bonetta, Omoba Aina, is truly a passion of mine and I’m so pleased to have been able to find partners in the incredible women, Leah Clarke and Rienkje Attoh, to tell the story and finally give her a voice. I cannot wait to dive into her story. She is indeed the forgotten princess, forgotten no more.

You can read more about it here.

