Cynthia Erivo stunned last night at her debut at the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

Recall that the Harriet star is nominated both for Best Actress and Best Original Song, and last night she turned heads in a white custom Atelier Versace one-shoulder bustier gown, featuring a crystal mesh bodice and front-slit detail revealing her white Stuart Weitzman platform heels. She accessorised with Piaget diamond rings and earrings, and mismatched blue and white nails.

Check her out below: