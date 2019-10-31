Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae Talks Bringing Tubman’s Story to Hollywood

Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae recently spoke about their roles in Harriet on the red carpet for the film’s premiere at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

According to THR, “Harriet, which opens Friday, has been in the works for decades. Despite being a crucial part of American history, the film couldn’t be made until the political climate in Hollywood shifted, said co-writer Gregory Allen Howard — who developed the original screenplay and championed the idea for over 20 years.”

Harriet dives deep into Tubman’s life, revealing many personal details about the woman who made such a mark on American history.

And about her, Monae said, “It’s overwhelming. How could this woman be so selfless, so fearless? The epitome of it. She’s an American hero, and I’m so honored we’re honoring her.”

“I didn’t get that opportunity growing up to know that [about her relationships],” she continued, “but I think this film gives you a glimpse into, as a woman, what that meant to be in love and what it meant to be a woman … that was so strong and so powerful and just having to deal with men during that time.”

Tubman is portrayed by British actress Cynthia Erivo, who said the physicality of the role challenged her most. Wading through rivers and running through thick forests in the middle of the night are just a few of the intensely physical scenes Erivo had to shoot.

“I knew that it was going to be consistently physical, and I knew we would be working through the winter, and I knew a lot of it would be outside,” she told THR. “So, it was about trying to get myself ready mentally and physically to be able to do that.”

Erivo radiated thanks on the carpet and inside the theater before the screening, taking the mic to make sure everyone knew her gratitude.

“It’s meant the world to us to see your faces,” she told the audience. “To me, it’s been an incredible journey to be a part of the storytelling of this incredible woman who is the example, the light, and the reason why many of us will continue to be strong in ourselves and find that small, still voice that tells us that we can change the world.”

THR added that after the screening, Erivo performed a powerful rendition of the film’s original song, “Stand Up,” with a choir.