Cyber Fraud Drama: Davido, Naria Marley, Zlatan and Tuden Ednut Drag Each Other

Simi started an interesting conversation about how cyber crimes perpetrated by Nigerians are hurting the innocent both at home and abroad.

While many people agreed with her position, folks like Naira Marley defended cyber fraud, their reason being that it is their way of getting back at the west for their involvement in the transatlantic slave.

Hours ago, Ruggedman wrote Naira Marley a letter, explaining why that excuse holds no water. And former singer Tunde Ednut agreed with the iconic rapper.

But now, Davido and Zlatan Ibile have joined forces with Naria Marley, insisting that “nobody is holy,” and that those who are speaking against cyber fraud, like Tunde Ednut, have benefitted from it.

Check out the disturbing exchange below: