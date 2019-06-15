Ruggedman has shared a disturbing video which shows the moment four young men attacked him in a London restaurant, prompting the owners to call the police.

Apparently, the attack was orchestrated by folks who are displeased with his advocacy against cybercrime, especially how it all degenerated into the arrest of singer Naira Marley by the operatives of the EFCC.

Speaking about the attack, Ruggedman said, “Being attacked by 4 misguided boys will not deter me from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight me. #shoutout #londonmetpolic@london_police_department for prompt action.”

The attackers had yet to be identified as at press time.

See the video below: