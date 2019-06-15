Cyber Crime Drama: Ruggedman Violently Attacked in London by Four Men–WATCH

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Cyber Crime Drama: Ruggedman Violently Attacked in London by Four Men–WATCH

Ruggedman has shared a disturbing video which shows the moment four young men attacked him in a London restaurant, prompting the owners to call the police.

Apparently, the attack was orchestrated by folks who are displeased with his advocacy against cybercrime, especially how it all degenerated into the arrest of singer Naira Marley by the operatives of the EFCC.

Speaking about the attack, Ruggedman said, “Being attacked by 4 misguided boys will not deter me from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight me. #shoutout #londonmetpolic@london_police_department for prompt action.”

The attackers had yet to be identified as at press time.

See the video below:

Related Posts

Missy Elliott Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

June 15, 2019

Aramide to be Inducted Into the Recording Academy Governance Board

June 15, 2019

Naira Marley Released Two Weeks After He Was Granted Bail

June 15, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *