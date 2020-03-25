‘Cut market operations now’ – Peter Obi appeals to market women

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Dr. Peter Obi, on Tuesday appealed to market leaders nationwide to close down the non- essential parts of their markets.

He said only essential parts such as drugs and foodstuff should not be closed down in the bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

In the statement Obi also commended the actions taken so far by various levels of government, and expressed satisfaction with the increasing awareness among Nigerians as the virus grows.

According to the former Anambra State governor, this was a time Nigerians should make sacrifices by deliberately curtailing all acts that are capable of increasing the transmission of the virus.

He also said the closure of schools and other institutions was necessary to save lives and ensure Nigeria doesn’t experience the chaos presently ravaging most parts of the world.