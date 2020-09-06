Customs report claims Boko Haram terrorists have invaded Abuja, planning series of attacks

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has put its officers and men on red alert as intelligence reports revealed that Boko Haram terrorists have flooded the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and are planning to carry out coordinated attacks on five identified locations.

According to TheSun, the security alert to its officers was contained in an internal memo entitled: “Re: Intelligence on national security” dated August 20, 2020 and signed by the Comptroller, Enforcement of Customs headquarters, H.A Sabo.

Sabo stated: “Information reaching the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) reveals the existence of Boko Haram Terrorist Camps (BHT”s) in and around the Federal Capital Territory.

“Further reports have it that they are planning to attack some selected targets within the territory. They are reported to have set up their camps in the following identified enclaves:

“Kunyam Bush along airport road off DIA Staff Quarters-Abuja; Robochi/Gwagwalada Forest; Kwaku forest, Kuje, Abuja; Unaisha forest in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State and Gegu forest, close to Idu town in Kogi State.

“Consequently, you are to be at alert and security conscious of your environment at all times.

“Ensure wide circulation please,”

Copied in the circular were the Zonal coordinators; Office of the Customs Area Controllers; Office of all CC Marine commands; office of CC FOU, A, B, C, and D; office of Coordinators operation Ex-Swift Response; Office of Coordinators CGC Strike Force; and office of the CC, Customs police.

Boko Haram Islamists have largely concentrated their attacks in the north-east in recent years, although security sources claim bandits and armed herdsmen ravaging the north-west and central regions are affiliated with the terrorists.

Any attack on the FCT would be a major blow in the war against terror, and would increase the pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to fire the service chiefs.

