Customs Recruitment: Almost 100,000 Apply in Less Than 24 Hours

Close to 100,000 persons have applied for jobs at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) less than 24 hours after the service announced 3,200 vacancies.

One of the officers in charge of recruitment at the service headquarters in Abuja said on Wednesday, “the applications of 91,000 applicants were successfully received,” adding that they also received applications from Nigerians in diaspora.

Earlier, Umar Sanusi, acting deputy comptroller-general in charge of human resources at NCS, said 800 would be recruited to fill vacancies in the support staff for superintendent cadre category.

He added that 2,400 would fill those of customs inspector and customs assistant cadre in the general duty category.

“Like all recruitment into positions in Federal Government agencies, applications for recruitment will be open to all eligible Nigerians who meet the requirements irrespective of their tribe, religion, state or any other consideration,” he had said.

“In our bid to ensure equal and fair opportunity to all applicants, we are working every step of the recruitment process in compliance with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission.

“We are determined to conduct an exercise that is credible, fair and transparent and we will deploy all machinery within our powers to ensure that the integrity of the exercise is not compromised.”