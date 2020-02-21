Customs plan to shut supermarkets selling foreign rice

The Nigerian Customs Service has warned supermarkets and shops in some parts of the country to stop selling foreign rice and other prohibited goods.

The Area Controller of Customs in Kano/Jigawa States, Ahmed Nasir, gave the warning in a statement.

Nasir said the command will not hesitate to shut down any supermarket or shop under its jurisdiction found selling the ‘prohibited items’.

He said:

“In our effort to suppress smuggling, the Nigerian Customs Service Kano/Jigawa area command deemed it fit to write and seek for your cooperation to stop patronising foreign rice and other prohibited items in your supermarket/shops to avoid being closed by customs operatives.”

This comes months after the federal government ordered the closure of its land borders.

Nigeria, without warning on 21 August, closed all its land borders two months ago to tackle smuggling, but the unprecedented move is affecting trade across the region.

Bustling borders have come to a standstill, with goods rotting and queues of lorries waiting at checkpoints in the hope the crossings will reopen but it has hopes are dashing already.