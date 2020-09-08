Customs make u-turn on Boko Haram alert

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has denied media reports claiming it issued a red alert on security agencies over a purported Boko Haram attack in Abuja, and neighbouring states.

A purported internal memo of the Service released late last week, indicated that the terrorists were regrouping around Abuja, Kogi and Nasarawa States, all in North-central Nigeria for a series of devastating attacks.

The controversial memo, purportedly signed by the Comptroller, Enforcement of NCS headquarters, H.A Sabo, disclosed that the terrorist group had camped in five prominent locations in Abuja ahead of the onslaught.

But in a chat with PRNigeria, Mr. Joseph Atta, the Service’s spokesperson, denied issuing any statement on the alleged terrorists’ onslaught.

“I don’t even know anything about it. The Nigerian Customs Service also knows nothing about the letter,” he said.

His denial is however diminished by the fact that the Nigerian Army and Abuja Police command issued statements Monday saying security has been beefed up in the areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

