The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, on Saturday married a new wife at a low-key ceremony in Kano, north-west Nigeria.

Hameed Ali’s first wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jummai Ali died in Abuja on October 29th, 2018 at the age of 53.

Hajiya Ali was the first lady of Kaduna State when her husband, then a colonel, served as a Military administrator in 1996 to 1998, left behind her husband, Hameed Ali and four children.

