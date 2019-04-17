Customs Begins Recruitment of 3,200 Officers

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), has said the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will by 12:00 am on Wednesday open its portal for the recruitment of 3,200 officers and men to fill existing vacancies which will last for the next three weeks.

Ali, who was represented by the acting Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Human Resources Development, Sanusi Umar, during a briefing at the NCS headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, said the recruitment exercise got the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and is in compliance with requirements of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

“We are actively engaged with the Commission to ensure that the process will earn a certificate of compliance on merit,” he noted.

He said the recruitment will be conducted to fill 800 space in the Support Staff for Superintendent Cadre category, while the 2,400 space will go for Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant Cadre in the General Duty category.

To properly inform the public, he said the information is being carried by seven national dailies from today while a web portal for applications has been created as a sub-domain of the NCS website.

He gave the sub-site to be www.vacancy.customs.gov.ng adding that it will be opened for three weeks.

While it assured of a hitch-free process during the three week period of the online application submission, NCS said,

“We are determined to conduct an exercise that is credible, fair and transparent. We will deploy all machineries within our powers to ensure that the integrity of the exercise is not compromised.”

It warned members of the public to beware of fraudsters and criminals who may be operating illegal sites and portals and collect money from applicants.

“I want to reiterate that the portal for this exercise can only be accessed through the official service website where NO FEES will be demanded,” Ali noted.