Curfew in Taraba After APC Gov. Candidate’s Convoy Attacked

The Taraba State government has imposed a dusk till dawn curfew on Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

This follows an attack on the convoy of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani Danladi.

Announcing the curfew Thursday, the Governor of the state, Darius Ishaku, has urged the people to be law abiding and to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in order to avoid further deterioration of the security situation in the town.

The attack was also been confirmed by the state Commissioner of Police David Akinremi, while briefing journalists in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to him, the APC candidate was heading to Ibi Local Government Area, when he was attacked in Wukari LGA, along the only route linking the two locations.

In a telephone interview with our correspondent, the spokesman of the APC in the state, Mr Aaron Artimas said an unconfirmed number of vehicles were burned in the attack.

However, the state governor further advised politicians to exercise restraint as they move around to campaign and to ensure that thugs have no role to play during campaigns and the elections.