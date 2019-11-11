CuppyGoldGala: Femi Otedola Donates N5bn for North-east Intervention

Femi Otedola has donated a whopping sum of N5 billion as an intervention fund to Save the Children, the 100-year United Kingdom-based charity, to support its intervention in the north-east.

This was announced by his daughter Tolani Otedola at the gala organised by her sister’s Cuppy Foundation in support of Save the Children.

Cuppy Foundation is the non-profit organisation founded by his daughter, Florence Otedola (aka DJ Cuppy). She is an ambassador for Save the Children and a member of the organisation’s Africa advisory board.

Check out the moment Tolani announced their father’s donation:

Tolani Otedola announced the donation of their Dad Mr @realFemiOtedola at the #CuppyGoldGala which is the sum of 5billion Naira. pic.twitter.com/iqDjOHsCqf — Sulai Oduwole (@SulaiOdus) November 10, 2019