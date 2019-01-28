CUPP Raises Alarm over Alleged Plot to Take over NASS

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to usurp the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly as lawmakers reconvene on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

While addressing a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, CUPP spokesperson, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, described the fresh plot as violent, undemocratic, unlawful and illegal.

“The plot will see the criminal announcement of Senator Ahmed Lawan as factional Senate President, Senator Hope Uzodinma as factional Deputy Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio as factional Senate Leader,” he said.

“In the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila will be announced as the factional Speaker, while Honourable Abdul Jubril will be announced as the factional Deputy Speaker.

“The arrowheads of these treasonable plots in the National Assembly are Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator Ali Ndume, Senator George Akume and Senator Kabiru Gaya.,” he stated.

Ugochinyere further accused the ruling party of inducing the lawmakers with hard currency in a bid to change the leadership of the National Assembly.

He added, “While the members of the House of Representatives are being led in this plot to destroy democracy and they are being led by Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, Honourable Jubril and Honourable Agbonayinman.

“To ensure that the evil plot goes successfully, the APC has mapped out the sum of $70,000 for each senator and $40,000 for each House of Representative member for what it calls welfare since a majority of them have been compelled to be in town suddenly.”

The Senate is expected to reconvene on Tuesday to discuss the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.