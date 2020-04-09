Cultists shoot OPC member dead, spare pregnant wife

Two suspected cultists have been nabbed after shooting a member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Ogun State, Kolawole Ajomale dead in the presence of his pregnant wife.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspected cultists; Korede Pariosho and Jide Afolabi reportedly shot Ajomale in the head and stomach and died on the spot.

Oyeyemi said the duo were arrested by operatives of the state Police command on Tuesday, two days after they reportedly committed the crime in Ijebu-Igbo in the Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Operatives of Ogun State police command on the 7th of April 2020 arrested two members of a deadly cult group who assassinated one Kolawole Ajomale a member of Oodua People’s Congress on the 5th of April 2020 in Ijebu-Igbo.

“The hoodlums had on 5th of April 2020 attacked their victim in his house situated at No.20 Odo Balogun Street Oke Sapen, in Ijbeu-Igbo where the deceased was shot on the head and stomach in presence of his pregnant wife, consequent upon which the victim died on the spot”.

“Since then, police has been on their trail before they were finally apprehended following painstaking intelligence and technical investigation.

“On interrogation, the two suspects confessed killing the deceased but they claimed to have done it in revenge of the death of one member of their cult group whom they alleged was killed by OPC men in 2017.”

“They further confessed to have vowed since then that any member of OPC seen will be killed in vengeance of the death of their late colleague.”

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.