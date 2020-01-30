Cultists shoot Law graduate dead

Some suspected cultists, on Tuesday night reportedly killed a young man identified as Adzua Defence, a Law graduate of the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi.

Sources disclosed that Adzua, who was into modelling and residing in Lagos, was gunned down by his assailants around Gyado Villa Street in the state capital.

The young graduate was said to have come home for Christmas and was planning to return to Lagos on Wednesday when he was shot in the head by the suspected cultists.

An eyewitness who spoke to The Sun said his killing nearly sparked a protest in Makurdi before policemen quickly waded in and brought the situation under control.

The victim was said to have been rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where he was confirmed dead.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report said that the planned protest by some students was stopped by policemen.

“I can confirm the report, though we are still waiting for more details from the station. But we (police) had to move around the area on Tuesday to stop the planned protest,” Anene said.

No reason has yet been adduced for his brutal killing.