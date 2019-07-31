Cultists Kill Rivers Varsity Final Year Student

A final-year student of the Rivers State University, identified as Prince Barisua have been shot and killed by some gunmen suspected to be cult members.

Barisua, an undergraduate of the Faculty of Agriculture, was said to have been shot in the head by the cultists around 2pm on Monday on the university campus after he finished sitting his exams.

He was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died, WuzupNaija writes.

A source in the university, who identified himself simply as David, said the gunmen shot Barisua in the head and fled before the security guards on campus came to his rescue.

“Barisua was shot in the head on the university campus. Such a thing has not happened in this university for a long time. The student had just finished sitting an exam when he was accosted by the gunmen.

“Some said he was shot near the NDDC hostel inside the school. He was rushed to hospital, but he died a few minutes afterwards. I learnt that he was the only child of his parents.”

A student of the institution, who did not want his name in print, said there was tension on the campus on Tuesday after some unidentified men moved about threatening to deal with some other students.

He added that some of the men also snatched mobile phones from unsuspecting students before the police arrived to restore normalcy.