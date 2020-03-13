Cultists kill Benue State University final year student on campus

A final year student at the Benue State University, Makurdi has reportedly been killed by suspected members of a cult group.

Nater Nyiyongo was a final year student of Political Science in the school before he was brutally murdered around 7 pm on Wednesday.

“The cultists chased the final year student of Political Science from outside the University campus into the campus shot sporadically into the air which made the security men scampered for safety,” a student who craved anonymity said.

“The deceased student was chased through the gate down to the school library where they caught up with him and axed him mercilessly until he gave up.

“Indeed, the cult members had a field day because no one could go closer.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Moses Kembe, who confirmed the killing of the student, said that the cultists took advantage of the strike action.

He further said that the management had resolved to take proactive measures to avert reoccurrence.

Among the measures include; entry into the University campus is henceforth restricted to the three main gates at the Eastern and Western wings and the college of health sciences.

That “all universities visitors must present proper identification to the security personnel at the gate; students and staff must display their identification cards at all times, especially, while on campus.”

Sources say no fewer than five students – mostly final year students – have been killed in recent months in suspected rival cult clashes.