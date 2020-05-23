Cubana Chief Priest Sides With Davido, Says He Didn’t Ask to be Born Rich

Cubana Chief Priest has weighed in on the ongoing beef Burna Boy has for Davido.
By his assessment, the 27-year-old wave-making artiste didn’t ask to be born rich.
In a rather lengthy Instagram post, the celebrity barman made it known that despite his father’s wealth, Davido went on to become artiste and has made superstars out of many.
He reasoned that Burna Boy would’ve have acted differently if he were in Davido’s shoes.
